This Is Hasselberry underground music fest returns with a stacked lineup of new Central Florida heaviness

Keep your eye on Casselberry's Castle Smoke as an incubator of young talent

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 12:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
This Is Hasselberry shows off new, loud Orlando sounds - Photo by @hhowphotos courtesy Watt/Instagram
Photo by @hhowphotos courtesy Watt/Instagram
This Is Hasselberry shows off new, loud Orlando sounds
It’s important to foster show spaces outside the downtown sector and, in that regard, you can’t do much better than the insurgent This Is Hasselberry fest returning for a second year.

The lineup is beyond stacked, with young and promising performers like Feedtherightwolf, Mean Jesus, Knives, Watts, Shock and Awe, Fear the Light and KS23. Fast-rising young hardcore outfit Watts, in particular, are probably going to blow the roof (metaphorically) off the venue.

The hosting spot, Castle Smoke, is definitely a place to keep an eye on as an incubator of young musical and creative talent in the greater Orlando area. Ready or not, here comes the next generation of Orlando underground music — courtesy of Orlando zine Hawt & Popular.

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Castle Smoke.

Event Details
This Is Hasselberry 2: feedtherightwolf, Mean Jesus, Knives, Watts, Shock and Awe, Fear The Light, KS23

This Is Hasselberry 2: feedtherightwolf, Mean Jesus, Knives, Watts, Shock and Awe, Fear The Light, KS23

Sat., Feb. 24, 6 p.m.

Castle Smoke 668 SR-436, Casselberry Casselberry

Location Details

Castle Smoke

668 SR-436, Casselberry


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando City Soccer ready to show you how much they ‘Love the ’90s’ with throwback postgame concert

By Matthew Moyer

Vanilla Ice comes to an Orlando City game in March

Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

By Alexandra Sullivan

Goo Goo Dolls, Righteous Brothers, more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

Fan-favorite Sanford Porchfest brings armies of local musicians to rock out on 18 porches

By Alexandra Sullivan

BlueMoon are one of many bands rockin' the Porch in Sanford this weekend

Is Orlando 'Down With the Sickness'? Disturbed are ready to test your mettle

By Matthew Moyer

Disturbed play the Kia Center at the end of February

Also in Music

Indie-pop duo Lany are eager to play their two-night stand in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando

Orlando's Warm Frames release essential new noise-rock record, 'Pink Wax'

By Bao Le-Huu

Warm Frames release debut 7-inch 'Pink Wax'

Orlando's Gamma Waves release raw new single — helped out by a grunge legend

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Gamma Waves release new single

Orlando calls Broadway Calls, who play Conduit with Teeenage Bottlerocket Wednesday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Broadway Calls return to Orlando for more thrills and spills
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us