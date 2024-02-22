This Is Hasselberry underground music fest returns with a stacked lineup of new Central Florida heaviness

Photo by @hhowphotos courtesy Watt/Instagram This Is Hasselberry shows off new, loud Orlando sounds

Location Details Castle Smoke 668 SR-436, Casselberry

It’s important to foster show spaces outside the downtown sector and, in that regard, you can’t do much better than the insurgent This Is Hasselberry fest returning for a second year.The lineup is beyond stacked, with young and promising performers like Feedtherightwolf, Mean Jesus, Knives, Watts, Shock and Awe, Fear the Light and KS23. Fast-rising young hardcore outfit Watts, in particular, are probably going to blow the roof (metaphorically) off the venue.The hosting spot, Castle Smoke, is definitely a place to keep an eye on as an incubator of young musical and creative talent in the greater Orlando area. Ready or not, here comes the next generation of Orlando underground music — courtesy of Orlando zine