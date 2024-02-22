This Is Hasselberry underground music fest returns with a stacked lineup of new Central Florida heaviness

The lineup is beyond stacked, with young and promising performers like Feedtherightwolf, Mean Jesus, Knives, Watts, Shock and Awe, Fear the Light and KS23. Fast-rising young hardcore outfit Watts, in particular, are probably going to blow the roof (metaphorically) off the venue.
The hosting spot, Castle Smoke, is definitely a place to keep an eye on as an incubator of young musical and creative talent in the greater Orlando area. Ready or not, here comes the next generation of Orlando underground music — courtesy of Orlando zine Hawt & Popular.
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Castle Smoke.
