Thirstin Howl the 3rd and his Lo Life crew put on a big, star-studded weekend of hip-hop music all over Orlando

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Thirstin Howl the 3rd and company redeem Cinco de Mayo

Thanks to Thirstin Howl the 3rd’s Lo Life crew, Cinco de Mayo this year in Orlando will mean more than drunk white people in sombreros.The storied Brooklyn-based hip-hop lifestyle group with an Orlando chapter are throwing a mad-stacked Love & Loyalty Weekend of star-studded events that’ll hit with a bang, a boom and a bap.Friday’s kickoff at the Commission Beer Chamber will be hosted by Digital Underground’s Young Hump and will feature an advance listening party for Thirstin Howl’s upcomingalbum, including a live Q&A with the star rapper himself and album producer Matteo Getz.Saturday’s main event at Iron Cow will star Young Hump performing Digital Underground’s hits, freestyle icon Supernatural, State Property’s Peedi Crakk and a La Plancha Hip Hop artist showcase.Finally, the Sunday wind-down will be a family-friendly BBQ at Downey Park with free food and music from DJs Jarobi (A Tribe Called Quest), Bahamian Fresh, J-Ronin and Dolo.