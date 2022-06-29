Things to do in Orlando, June 30–July 3: NoCap, James Hype, American Vaudeville Spectacular

Thursday, June 30

NoCap

When listening to Alabama rapper NoCap, born Kobe Vidal Crawford, one gets the feeling he is already world-renowned hip-hop royalty like Lil Baby or Future. With a melodic voice and heavy beats, NoCap's music is a perfect soundtrack for the summer, whether at a party or in the car with the stereo cranked. Collaborations with well-known producers like CashMoney AP have put NoCap on a collision course with mainstream success. In 2019, his single "Ghetto Angels" went platinum, and he proudly displayed the plaque to a sold-out crowd at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC. His latest album, Mr. Crawford, came out this year, with features from big names like Kodak Black and Internet Money and a distinctly Southern sound that occasionally delves into subtle blues and gospel shades. 10 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $38-80. — Maitane Orue

Echo Beauty Terror

Miami's Echo Beauty Terror kick off their first tour right here in the City Beautiful, with a stacked an eclectic lineup of musical comrades. Newish project EBT deal in a gonzo synthesis of screamo vocals and piano/synth instrumentals. Along for the ride are noise maestro Cave Moth from Melbourne (first show in a long time), Orlando's Alien Witch and three (!) bands — grinders Sourpuss, sludgers 2 Phryed and unpredictable metal act Zapachi 6 p.m., Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $15. — Matthew Moyer



Chris and the Chemtrails, Hunter Elizabeth 8 p.m.; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.; free; 407-872-1117.

mc chris, Crunk Witch

8 p.m.; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

Rodrigo Teaser: Michael Lives Forever 6:30 p.m.; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$250; 407-934-2583.

Friday, July 1

James Hype

British DJ James Hype comes to Orlando, bringing his fresh take on EDM to hungry stateside audiences. If you're a fan of EDM veteran Duke Dumont, give James Hype a chance; he has a huge following in Europe, reaching platinum status with hit-making remixes of songs by Rita Ora and Bruno Mars. In 2017, Hype reached No. 1 on the U.K. dance single charts with his song "More Than Friends." After that, "Ferrari" racked up 45 million streams. At present Hype boasts 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His latest single, a remix of Claptone's "Beautiful," has already netted 400,000 streams. This is a must-see show for ravers of all ages. 9 p.m., The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live, $19-39. — MO

Bastard Sons and Guests 8 p.m.; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.

Bloodlet, Gargamel, Horsewhip, Meatwound 8 p.m.; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $15.

Jeff Rupert Quartet 8 p.m.; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.; $25; 407-636-9951.

R & B Renaissance 7 p.m.; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$150; 407-704-6261.

Shot Thru the Heart: Bon Jovi Tribute

8 p.m.; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $10-$120.

Saturday, July 2

An American Vaudeville Spectacular

Take a trip to the past as one of the most popular forms of mass entertainment returns to Orlando. Originating in the 1880s, vaudeville was the pop culture of its day, an eclectic showcase of live talent that enraptured audiences before movies and television whisked them away; a typical vaudeville show would include everything from acrobatics to singing, dancing, magic and comedy. This evening will feature artists like Shelley Keelor, Michael Scott Ross and the LCO — a 35-piece orchestra led by Rick Kissinger, featuring some of Florida's finest musicians. Be prepared for some cabaret moves and sounds that swing from jazz and klezmer to big-band and Broadway. After all, as once was said, anything goes in vaudeville. 7:30 p.m. Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $65-85. — Patricia Tolley

Leatherette

Orlando swamp-gothic quartet Leatherette are back, armed with smoky and moody new performance clip "Live at the Blue Motel" and ready to show off a clutch of new hymns from an upcoming album. The band are a cracking proposition live, usually in total Birthday Party drama/anguish mode — all tortured shapes and distorted twang. Opening are (actually) young, hungry and incredibly loud locals Fond and the Amphetamines, along with a special appearance by the spectral and bewitching Gainesvillian duo Room 13 — making their Orlando debut. This one's worth the effort to brave the long-weekend crowds. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10. — MM

Breed, With Some Friends, Television Supervision, 6 Days In September 6 p.m.; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $12-$15; 407-704-6261.

Don Soledad Quartet Presents: Arte y Pasion

8 p.m.; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Hadley's Hope 5 p.m.; Murphy's Pub Orlando, 6582 International Drive; free; 407-706-4258.

Monobloco 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$60; 407-934-2583.

Steeln' Peaches: An Allman Brothers Revue 9 p.m.; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15-$100.

Sundown Sessions: Drew Yardis 7 p.m.; Lil' Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.

Sunday, July 3

Call In Dead

Ready to celebrate America?? No? Us either. If you're not so much into the whole "Huzzah America and its omnipotent, theocrat Supreme Court!" thing happening the next day, why don't you avail yourself of this smorgasbord of top-level Floridian (and one Georgia band) hardcore, punk and sleazy rock? Headliners Call in Dead are going hard and socking toxic masculinity in the jaw with new single "Patriarchy," and this will be a homecoming show after a pretty hectic run of East Coast tour dates. Call in Dead will be joined by Old Habits, Tv Generation, Horribles, Rotten Stitches and The Rottens. Oh, there will be fireworks and sweaty fun all right, guaranteed. You can find that at Lou's any night without having to venture out to Lake Eola or Red Hot and Boom. 6 p.m., Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $15. — MM

John DePaola Quintet

3 p.m.; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

The Supervillains 8 p.m.; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12-$30; 407-322-7475.

Valient Thorr, Savage Master, Early Moods, American Party Machine 8 p.m.; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; $15.