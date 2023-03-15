They Might Be Giants to 'Flood' Orlando with top-shelf art-pop this week

Would you like to spend “an evening with” those debonair gents of alt-rock They Might Be Giants?
The oddball pop duo are en route to the City Beautiful, playing classic album Flood from start to finish on stages across the country nightly. The twosome of John Flansburgh and John Linnell make their long-awaited return to Orlando as part of this extensive (and COVID-delayed) tour revisiting 1990’s unlikely hit Flood.
The two Johns, fittingly, promise two sets, one a greatest-hits program covering their whole catalog and the other a full run-through of Flood. And if you’re really good, maybe they’ll play a few of the new songs they’ve got in their four back pockets.
6 p.m., Friday, March 17, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $30-$40.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter