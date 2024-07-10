BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

There's a Summertime Slamma Jamma of loud local sounds, zines and art coming to Mills venues this weekend

More than 20 bands and a 'Bitch Rag' retrospective on offer

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 12:57 am

click to enlarge M.A.C.E. play the Summertime Slamma Jamma in Mills 50 - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
M.A.C.E. play the Summertime Slamma Jamma in Mills 50
Summer is well and truly heating up with this weekend’s Summertime Slamma Jamma in Mills 50 — a two-day bender of music (lots of music), art, zines and vendors.

So here’s the deal: Friday and Saturday evenings, Will’s Pub, Lil Indie’s and Uncle Lou’s will play host to over 20 local and regional bands — including Trash World, Stiletto, M.A.C.E., Hijas de la Muerte, Baseline, Triangle Fire, Double Bubble, Petty Thefts and many more.

A new issue of Hawt & Popular drops and, even more notably, seminal Orlando zine Bitch Rag gets a retrospective, alongside an art opening by April Hawkins, one of the Rag’s founders. Past, present and future collide to raise some money for S.W.A.N.

“No TERFS, No Swerfs, No Jerks,” the organizers warn. Best believe.

Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, various locations, willspub.org, $20.

Matthew Moyer

July 10, 2024

