There's a Summertime Slamma Jamma of loud local sounds, zines and art coming to Mills venues this weekend

So here’s the deal: Friday and Saturday evenings, Will’s Pub, Lil Indie’s and Uncle Lou’s will play host to over 20 local and regional bands — including Trash World, Stiletto, M.A.C.E., Hijas de la Muerte, Baseline, Triangle Fire, Double Bubble, Petty Thefts and many more.
A new issue of Hawt & Popular drops and, even more notably, seminal Orlando zine Bitch Rag gets a retrospective, alongside an art opening by April Hawkins, one of the Rag’s founders. Past, present and future collide to raise some money for S.W.A.N.
“No TERFS, No Swerfs, No Jerks,” the organizers warn. Best believe.
Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, various locations, willspub.org, $20.
