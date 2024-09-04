The unstoppable Laura Jane Grace is back in Orlando for a return engagement

Even after tearing down some of the most dramatic walls seen in music history, she just keeps steaming ever forward like a creative rolling stone. This latest swing through will be Orlando’s first look at Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, the brand-new all-star band fronted by Grace and featuring the Drive-By Truckers’Matt Patton, the Ergs’ Mikey Erg and Paris Campbell Grace.
Happening only two days after the release of the Mississippi Medicals’ debut EP, Give an Inch, this will be as fresh a look as it gets of the next bold chapter of one of rock’s most powerful and modern icons.
Opening the night is the incredibly underrated Taylor Hollingsworth (Conor Oberst & the Mystic Valley Band, The Dexateens, Dead Fingers) and Philadelphia ska-punk band Catbite.
6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, The Social, $25.
