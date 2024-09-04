The unstoppable Laura Jane Grace is back in Orlando for a return engagement

Catbite and Taylor Hollingsworth open

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge Laura Jane Grace is back at The Social - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Laura Jane Grace is back at The Social
Laura Jane Grace just cannot be contained.

Even after tearing down some of the most dramatic walls seen in music history, she just keeps steaming ever forward like a creative rolling stone. This latest swing through will be Orlando’s first look at Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, the brand-new all-star band fronted by Grace and featuring the Drive-By Truckers’Matt Patton, the Ergs’ Mikey Erg and Paris Campbell Grace.

Happening only two days after the release of the Mississippi Medicals’ debut EP, Give an Inch, this will be as fresh a look as it gets of the next bold chapter of one of rock’s most powerful and modern icons.

Opening the night is the incredibly underrated Taylor Hollingsworth (Conor Oberst & the Mystic Valley Band, The Dexateens, Dead Fingers) and Philadelphia ska-punk band Catbite.

6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, The Social, $25.
Event Details
Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Catbite, Taylor Hollingsworth

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Catbite, Taylor Hollingsworth

Sun., Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

foundation-presents.com

The Social

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
September 4, 2024

