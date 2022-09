Photo by Katey Olds Courtesy Linqo/Facebook Linqo play Trash the Cow showcase this week

Trash the Cow 2: It’s nice to see one of the Milk District’s best music rooms back open again.It’s also nice to see that homegrown band Trash Cinema (the phoenix that’s risen from the ashes of grunge revivalists Yogurt Smoothness) is booking some rock shows there.In this second edition of the Trash the Cow showcase that they anchor, they’ll be joined by some under-the-radar area bands like garage punks the Speed Spirits, glammy rockers Character Witness and melodic indie rockers Linqo.