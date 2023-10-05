The sublimely strange Macula Dog descends on Orlando this weekend

Resistance is futile.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 1:49 pm

The sublimely strange Macula Dog descend on Orlando this weekend - Photo courtesy Macula Dog/Facebook
Photo courtesy Macula Dog/Facebook
The sublimely strange Macula Dog descend on Orlando this weekend
New York's Macula Dog, a "mutated pop" duo whose performances are a thing of bizarre wonderment, are headed to Orlando this weekend as part of a U.S. tour.

Their live shows make use of video projects, DIY mechanisms and prosthetics that more or less turn sets into immersive cybernetic "dance" parties (depending on your sense of rhythm, human). Good ol' Pitchfork even called their music "equally nauseating and joyous," and that's got us convinced!

Macula Dog — with very heavy local support from Ch. 83, Haize and Malverde — play Stardust Video & Coffee on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $10 at the door.

