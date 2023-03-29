The SteelDrivers bring their soulful bluegrass sound to Tuffy’s

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 4:00 am

The SteelDriverss blaze a distinguished trail to Orlando - Photo courtesy the SteelDrivers/Facebook
Photo courtesy the SteelDrivers/Facebook
The SteelDriverss blaze a distinguished trail to Orlando

The SteelDrivers are the Nashville band that was formative in the career of outlaw country star Chris Stapleton, who was their original singer before breaking out on his own.

While few additional words of endorsement are probably needed beyond that, it’s well worth noting that The SteelDrivers have been a steady and decorated force in Americana since the late 2000s.

Beyond being a true musician’s band, they’ve blazed a distinguished trail with a soulful bluegrass sound that weaves a deft thread between traditional and progressive.

6 p.m. Friday, March 31, Tuffy’s Music Box, $32.

Event Details
The SteelDrivers

The SteelDrivers

Fri., March 31, 8 p.m.

Tuffy's Music Box 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford

Buy Tickets

$32

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
