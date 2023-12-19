The Smiths (Robert) conjure up the spirit of The Cure on Friday — we're in love

Pithy name aside — see, it works because Cure frontman Robert Smith has hated Morrissey for seemingly decades now — this is a great opportunity to right some wrongs.

Did you, in fact, miss the Cure’s concert in Tampa earlier this year? We sure did! [Don’t ask why, it’s gross!] So maybe a cover band in full birds’-nest-hair cosplay could be a good consolation prize. How could it not? The Cure’s discography is so gloriously anthem-riddled that it would be hard for even a middling band to fuck up when tackling that melancholic songbook.

Pregame with Disintegration from 1989 and, hell, 1981’s Faith just to be contrarian. We’re hoping to hear “Pictures of You,” “Charlotte Sometimes” and “Shake Dog Shake.” Let’s get sad.

