The Smiths (Robert) conjure up the spirit of The Cure on Friday — we're in love

Did you, in fact, miss the Cure’s concert in Tampa earlier this year? We sure did! [Don’t ask why, it’s gross!] So maybe a cover band in full birds’-nest-hair cosplay could be a good consolation prize. How could it not? The Cure’s discography is so gloriously anthem-riddled that it would be hard for even a middling band to fuck up when tackling that melancholic songbook.
Pregame with Disintegration from 1989 and, hell, 1981’s Faith just to be contrarian. We’re hoping to hear “Pictures of You,” “Charlotte Sometimes” and “Shake Dog Shake.” Let’s get sad.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed