The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando in March, this time right on Disney's doorstep

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 2:49 pm

The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando for a sequel
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando for a sequel

It's weirdly appropriate, when you think about it. What better place to partake in the disorienting cartoony wonderland (but with a beat!) that is the Shrek Rave than within a stone's throw of slightly-better-known, but-also-disorienting cartoony wonderland Disney World?

And since Universal Orlando recently shuttered their own Shrek 4D attraction, we guess we can say that this marks Shrek's triumphant return to Orlando theme parks.

The meme-come-to-life Shrek Rave last happened at the Beacham in downtown Orlando in December, but this time it's going down in Disney Springs in late March.

With its mission statement of "cool is dead," this touring operation is creating ever-bigger frenzies in cities around the country. The atmosphere is post-post-postmodern and freewheeling, with attendees  dressing like Shrek or Fiona or maybe any figure from animated pop-culture (and beyond).

The Shrek Rave happens at the House of Blues on Friday, March 24, at 9 p.m. Tickets are available now through Live Nation.

Event Details
Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave

Fri., March 24, 9 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$17-$55

