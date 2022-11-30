The Shrek Rave is at last coming to Orlando on Thursday

Image courtesy Shrek Rave/Instagram The Shrek Rave is almost here!

Following on the heels of the Minion madness that accompanied the release ofearlier this summer is the unserious saga of the touring Shrek Rave — a meme actualized.Ka5sh (the 5 is silent), founder and creator of the swamp soirée, brings myth and mire to Orlando for a surreal night of interspecies disco and fairytale fete.Green facepaint, ogre ears, linen garb, leather boots … so many new options for clubwear. Just remember to plan your costume carefully, as attendees are known to go all-out impersonating their favorite fairytale characters at this late-night cosplay-adjacent rager.