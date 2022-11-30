The Shrek Rave is at last coming to Orlando on Thursday

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 1:00 am

The Shrek Rave is almost here! - Image courtesy Shrek Rave/Instagram
Image courtesy Shrek Rave/Instagram
The Shrek Rave is almost here!

Following on the heels of the Minion madness that accompanied the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru earlier this summer is the unserious saga of the touring Shrek Rave — a meme actualized.

Ka5sh (the 5 is silent), founder and creator of the swamp soirée, brings myth and mire to Orlando for a surreal night of interspecies disco and fairytale fete.

Green facepaint, ogre ears, linen garb, leather boots … so many new options for clubwear. Just remember to plan your costume carefully, as attendees are known to go all-out impersonating their favorite fairytale characters at this late-night cosplay-adjacent rager.

9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25.

Event Details
Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave

Thu., Dec. 1, 9 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25
Trending

