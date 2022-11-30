The Shrek Rave is at last coming to Orlando on Thursday

Following on the heels of the Minion madness that accompanied the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru earlier this summer is the unserious saga of the touring Shrek Rave — a meme actualized.
Ka5sh (the 5 is silent), founder and creator of the swamp soirée, brings myth and mire to Orlando for a surreal night of interspecies disco and fairytale fete.
Green facepaint, ogre ears, linen garb, leather boots … so many new options for clubwear. Just remember to plan your costume carefully, as attendees are known to go all-out impersonating their favorite fairytale characters at this late-night cosplay-adjacent rager.
9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25.