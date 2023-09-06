The Rottens, Problem Pack and more get loud for a DCxPC live session at Uncle Lou’s Friday

You might just end up on a live record

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 4:00 am

The Rottens play a DCxPC session at Uncle Lou's - Photo courtesy The Rottens/Facebook
Photo courtesy The Rottens/Facebook
The Rottens play a DCxPC session at Uncle Lou's
This latest DCxPC Live event is a showcase of native punk talent that’s as loaded as it is diverse. Orlando’s Problem Pack are probably the purest punk act on the bill with their deliciously vicious bite. But the rest of the bands proudly blend genres.

The Rottens shoot the strait between hardcore and metal with pure velocity, while the Hamiltons straddle punk and noise rock with brute force. South Florida’s Antidont’s mix it up even more with a classic punk sound that manages to touch on hardcore, skate, surf and even ska-punk.

And because it’s a DCxPC show, Danger Room Recording Services will be on hand to do a live recording of all the bands so, who knows, you may find yourself on a future live release if you make enough noise.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Uncle Lou’s, $5.
The Rottens, The Problem Pack, The Antidont's, The Hamiltons

The Rottens, The Problem Pack, The Antidont's, The Hamiltons

Fri., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

10 events 100 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
