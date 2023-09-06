The Rottens, Problem Pack and more get loud for a DCxPC live session at Uncle Lou’s Friday

The Rottens shoot the strait between hardcore and metal with pure velocity, while the Hamiltons straddle punk and noise rock with brute force. South Florida’s Antidont’s mix it up even more with a classic punk sound that manages to touch on hardcore, skate, surf and even ska-punk.
And because it’s a DCxPC show, Danger Room Recording Services will be on hand to do a live recording of all the bands so, who knows, you may find yourself on a future live release if you make enough noise.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Uncle Lou’s, $5.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed