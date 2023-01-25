The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band to raise holy hell in Orlando Thursday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band/V The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band testifyyyy in Orlando on Thursday

When the scrappy Indiana act, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, first emerged on the scene in the 2000s, I wasn’t sure if all their old-timey getup and punk energy amounted to much more than schtick.Since then, however, they’ve only gotten deeper, honing their country-blues sound to become pre-eminent and decorated champions of American roots.Between the Reverend’s hot finger-picking slide guitar chops and Breezy Peyton’s high-energy washboard percussion, their folk revivalism always stomps the floorboards with octane and spirit.With their latest album — the concentrated and muscular— they’re riding perhaps the finest work of their career.