The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band to raise holy hell in Orlando Thursday

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band testifyyyy in Orlando on Thursday - Photo courtesy The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band/V
Photo courtesy The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band/V
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band testifyyyy in Orlando on Thursday

When the scrappy Indiana act, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, first emerged on the scene in the 2000s, I wasn’t sure if all their old-timey getup and punk energy amounted to much more than schtick.

Since then, however, they’ve only gotten deeper, honing their country-blues sound to become pre-eminent and decorated champions of American roots.

Between the Reverend’s hot finger-picking slide guitar chops and Breezy Peyton’s high-energy washboard percussion, their folk revivalism always stomps the floorboards with octane and spirit.

With their latest album — the concentrated and muscular Dance Songs for Hard Times — they’re riding perhaps the finest work of their career.

(8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Tuffy’s Music Box, $15)

