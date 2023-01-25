The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band to raise holy hell in Orlando Thursday

When the scrappy Indiana act, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, first emerged on the scene in the 2000s, I wasn’t sure if all their old-timey getup and punk energy amounted to much more than schtick.
Since then, however, they’ve only gotten deeper, honing their country-blues sound to become pre-eminent and decorated champions of American roots.
Between the Reverend’s hot finger-picking slide guitar chops and Breezy Peyton’s high-energy washboard percussion, their folk revivalism always stomps the floorboards with octane and spirit.
With their latest album — the concentrated and muscular Dance Songs for Hard Times — they’re riding perhaps the finest work of their career.
(8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Tuffy’s Music Box, $15)