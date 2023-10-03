The Residency Festival brings Beck, Diana Ross and more to collab with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in downtown Orlando

Wednesday sees indie-royalty Beck taking the stage; Thursday, it’s pop-jazz hitmaker Harry Connick Jr.; on Friday, the Orchestra has the honor of accompanying the ultimate diva, Diana Ross; Saturday is a night of “Broadway Royalty” including Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell; and Sunday it’s the turn of our own Bach Festival Choir.
Fingers crossed for an orchestral version of Beck’s “Asshole.” (Just putting that out in the universe, OK?)
