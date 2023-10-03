The Residency Festival brings Beck, Diana Ross and more to collab with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in downtown Orlando

Catch these one-off events that’ll likely never be repeated

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 7:22 pm

click to enlarge Beck plays Orlando with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London Wednesday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Beck plays Orlando with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London Wednesday
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London’s six-night stand at Steinmetz Hall — dubbed the Residency Festival — may have technically kicked off Tuesday night with the Orchestra soundtracking Birmingham Royal Ballet, but there’s still plenty of unique collaborative performances yet to come that are flipping our collective wigs.

Wednesday sees indie-royalty Beck taking the stage; Thursday, it’s pop-jazz hitmaker Harry Connick Jr.; on Friday, the Orchestra has the honor of accompanying the ultimate diva, Diana Ross; Saturday is a night of “Broadway Royalty” including Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell; and Sunday it’s the turn of our own Bach Festival Choir.

Fingers crossed for an orchestral version of Beck’s “Asshole.” (Just putting that out in the universe, OK?)
Event Details
Beck: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Wed., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$59-$249
Event Details
Harry Connick Jr.: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$100-$500
Event Details
Diana Ross: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$59-$350
Event Details
Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Sat., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Event Details
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Bach Festival Choir

Sun., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$50-$125

