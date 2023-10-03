The Residency Festival brings Beck, Diana Ross and more to collab with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Beck plays Orlando with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London Wednesday

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London’s six-night stand at Steinmetz Hall — dubbed the Residency Festival — may have technically kicked off Tuesday night with the Orchestra soundtracking Birmingham Royal Ballet, but there’s still plenty of unique collaborative performances yet to come that are flipping our collective wigs.Wednesday sees indie-royalty Beck taking the stage; Thursday, it’s pop-jazz hitmaker Harry Connick Jr.; on Friday, the Orchestra has the honor of accompanying the ultimate diva, Diana Ross; Saturday is a night of “Broadway Royalty” including Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell; and Sunday it’s the turn of our own Bach Festival Choir.Fingers crossed for an orchestral version of Beck’s “Asshole.” (Just putting that out in the universe, OK?)