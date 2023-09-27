The Pauses end creative pause with heavy new single "I Cocoon"

'Grandaddy gone grunge?'

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 11:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Pauses end their creative pause with new single "I Cocoon" - Photo by Miranda Jayne
Photo by Miranda Jayne
The Pauses end their creative pause with new single "I Cocoon"
For a while now, the release schedule for indie rockers The Pauses has been a little too literal to their name. Between the full-world pause of the pandemic and then singer Tierney Tough launching her solo career, it’s been a few minutes. But the accomplished and beloved Orlando band are at last back with their first original material in five years.

The most immediate thing about brand-new single “I Cocoon” is that it’s possibly their heaviest outing to date. While the digital rock template is still quintessential Pauses, it’s just pushed resolutely into the red. The guitars and electronics that exuded intellect and playfulness before are overdriven here to a visceral grind. It’s a jolt of surprise horsepower that juices their signature dynamics with newfound torque and heft.


You’ve probably never wondered what Grandaddy would sound like if they went grunge but, thanks to this song, we now have an idea. It’s easily one of The Pauses’ most commanding looks yet.

Released on Trash Casual Records, “I Cocoon” now streams everywhere and launches The Pauses’ autumn national tour, which includes some prime opening dates for Jimmy Eat World.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

NOFX bringing ‘Final Tour’ mini-fest to Orlando this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

NOFX brings their last tour to Olrando this weekend

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus plays Conduit Thursday as part of trio of Figurehead events

By Matthew Moyer

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus plays Conduit Thursday as part of trio of Figurehead events

Kim Petras comes to Additional Financial Arena as part of ‘Feed the Beast’ national tour

By Matthew Moyer

Kim Petras plays Orlando Sunday

Noise-rap trio Death Grips to play rare Florida live set at Orlando's Vanguard this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Death Grips play Orlando Thursday

Also in Music

Sister act Tegan and Sara make welcome Orlando return at the Hard Rock Live

By Grayson Keglovic

Tegan and Sara return to Orlando next week

Kim Petras comes to Additional Financial Arena as part of ‘Feed the Beast’ national tour

By Matthew Moyer

Kim Petras plays Orlando Sunday

NOFX bringing ‘Final Tour’ mini-fest to Orlando this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

NOFX brings their last tour to Olrando this weekend

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus plays Conduit Thursday as part of trio of Figurehead events

By Matthew Moyer

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus plays Conduit Thursday as part of trio of Figurehead events
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us