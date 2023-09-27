The Pauses end creative pause with heavy new single "I Cocoon"

click to enlarge Photo by Miranda Jayne The Pauses end their creative pause with new single "I Cocoon"

For a while now, the release schedule for indie rockers The Pauses has been a little too literal to their name. Between the full-world pause of the pandemic and then singer Tierney Tough launching her solo career, it’s been a few minutes. But the accomplished and beloved Orlando band are at last back with their first original material in five years.The most immediate thing about brand-new single “I Cocoon” is that it’s possibly their heaviest outing to date. While the digital rock template is still quintessential Pauses, it’s just pushed resolutely into the red. The guitars and electronics that exuded intellect and playfulness before are overdriven here to a visceral grind. It’s a jolt of surprise horsepower that juices their signature dynamics with newfound torque and heft.You’ve probably never wondered what Grandaddy would sound like if they went grunge but, thanks to this song, we now have an idea. It’s easily one of The Pauses’ most commanding looks yet.Released on Trash Casual Records, “I Cocoon” now streams everywhere and launches The Pauses’ autumn national tour, which includes some prime opening dates for Jimmy Eat World.