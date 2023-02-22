The Orlando Philharmonic joins Nickel Creek's Chris Thile for performances at Steinmetz Hall

click to enlarge Photo by Josh Goleman Chris Thile plays with the Orlando Phil twice on Saturday, Feb. 25

Rhetorical question: Will “high lonesome” sounds sound even more lonely in an acoustically perfect hall? You can find out on Saturday if you make it out to Punch Brothers’/Nickel Creek’s Chris Thile’s headlining show at the Steinmetz.And though this is a solo show, he’s not coming alone. The Orlando Philharmonic, conducted by Eric Jacobsen, will back up Thile in a one-off collab.The Grammy winner and NPR fave — Thile hosted “Live From Here” for a spell — joins the Phil as part of the orchestra’s 2022/2023 crossover Pops Series.Expect plenty of new material from Thile’s recent solo album,, a collection of original material and interpretations (including material from Bartók and Bach). What at first seems an unlikely pairing should develop into an easy creative bonhomie during the course of these two unique performances.