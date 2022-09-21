The Orlando edition of Smoker's Club Fest brings headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver to town

Photo courtesy Lil Uzi Vert/Facebook
Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival
Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver are coming to Orlando right around Halloween to headline a big hip-hop festival with a very stacked lineup.
The Smoker's Club are setting up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Halloween weekend. And they're throwing one of their eponymous fests celebrating rap music and cannabis culture that have already been a hit in several West Coast markets.
Besides headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver, other performers include Denzel Curry, Ken Carson
, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken, That Mexican O.T., Lil Maru, Slayter, Chris Patrick, Moreno ITF, Joony, Marco Plus, Bad Neighbors, Sid Shyne and Dess Dior. Hosting duties come courtesy Shiest Bubz.
The Smoker's Club Fest happens on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Orlando Amphitheater. Tickets
go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at noon.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.