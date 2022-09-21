ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

The Orlando edition of Smoker's Club Fest brings headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver to town

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 4:30 pm

Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival - Photo courtesy Lil Uzi Vert/Facebook
Photo courtesy Lil Uzi Vert/Facebook
Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival

Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver are coming to Orlando right around Halloween to headline a big hip-hop festival with a very stacked lineup.

The Smoker's Club are setting up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Halloween weekend. And they're throwing one of their eponymous fests celebrating rap music and cannabis culture that have already been a hit in several West Coast markets.

Besides headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver, other performers include Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken, That Mexican O.T., Lil Maru, Slayter, Chris Patrick, Moreno ITF, Joony, Marco Plus, Bad Neighbors, Sid Shyne and Dess Dior. Hosting duties come courtesy Shiest Bubz.

The Smoker's Club Fest happens on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Orlando Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at noon.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Okeechobee Music Festival to return in a big way in 2023

By Matthew Moyer

Okeechobee Festival returns next year

Concert calendar: 9 Orlando shows not to miss this week

Cat Power plays with Jack White Wednesday at Hard Rock Live.

Orlando, bow down before Florence + the Machine at Amway this Friday

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Florence Welch and her Machine play Amway Friday

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Jim Colby of the Jim and the Sea Dragons

Also in Music

Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

By Bao Le-Huu

Kurt Rambus unleashed a new track this week

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Jim Colby of the Jim and the Sea Dragons

Experience 'Dance Fever' with Florence + the Machine next weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Florence returns to Orlando on Sept. 23

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour

By Gabby Macogay

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us