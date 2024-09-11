The night he came home: Amigo the Devil returns to an Orlando stage this week

As Amigo the Devil, former Orlandoan Danny Kiranos built a fervent hometown following that’s only snowballed nationally since he left.
I wrote about how special his theatrical brand of Southern Gothic murder balladry was back when he was playing intimate rooms like Backbooth, so there’s some real local pride in seeing him return to play a big room like the Beacham.
Amigo the Devil will be topping a loaded bill also featuring the charged boogie-rocking country of Portland’s TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and irreverent Tennessee country rocker Dan Spencer.
6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, The Beacham, $25-$45.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed