The night he came home: Amigo the Devil returns to an Orlando stage this week

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and Dan Spencer open the night

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 9:10 am

Amigo the Devil returns home to play Orlando this week
Photo by Visions of the Abyss, courtesy Amigo the Devil/Facebook
Amigo the Devil returns home to play Orlando this week

As Amigo the Devil, former Orlandoan Danny Kiranos built a fervent hometown following that’s only snowballed nationally since he left.

I wrote about how special his theatrical brand of Southern Gothic murder balladry was back when he was playing intimate rooms like Backbooth, so there’s some real local pride in seeing him return to play a big room like the Beacham.

Amigo the Devil will be topping a loaded bill also featuring the charged boogie-rocking country of Portland’s TK & The Holy Know-Nothings and irreverent Tennessee country rocker Dan Spencer.

6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, The Beacham, $25-$45.

Amigo the Devil, TK and The Holy Know-Nothings, Nate Bergman

Amigo the Devil, TK and The Holy Know-Nothings, Nate Bergman

Sun., Sept. 15, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

$25-$45

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
September 11, 2024

