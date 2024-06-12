BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

The Menzingers and Lucero play heavy double bill at Orlando's Beacham

Dirty Nil opens the evening

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge The Menzingers return to Orlando this weeek - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Menzingers return to Orlando this weeek
“Come on heartache, don’t hurt me no more.” Loss, love and landlords, album after album — Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Menzingers consistently offer rough-and-tumble harmonies to soundtrack our lives.

Formed in 2006, to date the band has released eight albums, with their most recent, Some of It Was True, released October of last year. That latest release is the namesake of this current tour, which is selling out shows across the country.

The “Menzos,” as fan lovingly refer to them, are in many ways a barometer for the millennial state of mind: careening between existential crisis and euphoric joy.

And on Friday night, they’ll once again be bringing their whole- heartedly heartbroken melodies to the Beacham. Just like you, though, they won’t be alone — they have a killer lineup of supporting acts: Memphis’ Lucero (Orlando live favorites in their own right), and Ontario’s Dirty Nil.

7 p.m. Friday, June 14, The Beacham, $33-$50.


Event Details
The Menzingers, Lucero, The Dirty Nil

The Menzingers, Lucero, The Dirty Nil

Fri., June 14, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363



Ida V. Eskamani

June 12, 2024

