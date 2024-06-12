The Menzingers and Lucero play heavy double bill at Orlando's Beacham

Formed in 2006, to date the band has released eight albums, with their most recent, Some of It Was True, released October of last year. That latest release is the namesake of this current tour, which is selling out shows across the country.
The “Menzos,” as fan lovingly refer to them, are in many ways a barometer for the millennial state of mind: careening between existential crisis and euphoric joy.
And on Friday night, they’ll once again be bringing their whole- heartedly heartbroken melodies to the Beacham. Just like you, though, they won’t be alone — they have a killer lineup of supporting acts: Memphis’ Lucero (Orlando live favorites in their own right), and Ontario’s Dirty Nil.
7 p.m. Friday, June 14, The Beacham, $33-$50.
