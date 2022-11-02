The Ludes, King Grincewicz and the Campus Creeps and more to get loud for a cause at Orlando's Will's Pub

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman King Grincewicz & the Campus Creeps

A number of Florida’s loudest and weirdest are rallying up this weekend to help a friend. And you, the audience member, get double the net benefit of the night in both doing a good deed and checking out some stellar Florida clatter.Blues-sludge slashers the Ludes, post-grunge outfit Trash Cinema, Bob on Blonde, and the truly surreal King Grincewicz & the Campus Creeps (Golden Pelicans mainman and a few of his infamous friends doing a raucous deconstruction of classic “Louie Louie” frat-rock) take over Will’s Pub on Friday with gig proceeds going to Mary Dodd, whose house was flooded out during Hurricane Ian.