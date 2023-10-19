The legendary Bob Log III descends on Orlando Friday and we are not ready

Despite packing some of the sickest slide-guitar moves you’ll ever see, this Arizona freak virtuoso handles the blues with more punk subversion than even Jon Spencer. Add in his sensationally warped charisma and you’ve got an utter original and the most legendary one-man-band persona since Hasil Adkins.
Even among my thousands of concert experiences, Bob Log still reigns as one of the GOATs. Everyone who goes into a Bob Log show walks out with mind blown and life forever changed.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed