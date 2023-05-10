The Lee Boys and Melody Trucks present an evening of deep Florida musical heritage

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Lee Boys play Orlando this weekend

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 44 events 649 articles

Presented by roots music institution Southern Fried Sunday, this loaded lineup is a historic consolidation of deep and rich Florida music heritage.A rousing bridge between gospel and funk, Miami family affair the Lee Boys are arguably the most noted Sunshine State flagship band in the proud Sacred Steel music legacy.As the daughter of the Allman Brothers Band’s Butch Trucks, Jacksonville’s Melody Trucks lives up to her own royal bloodline with an expansive and soulful Southern sound.Both are well-known festival highlights and will be playing this intimate venue for the first time. Local support will be the John Dorney-fronted indie-folk act the Speed Trap.