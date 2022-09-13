ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

The Killers are ready to rock Orlando's Amway Center this week

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 1:17 pm

The Killers come to Orlando this week - Photo courtesy the Killers/Instagram
Photo courtesy the Killers/Instagram
The Killers come to Orlando this week

Pomp rockers and stateside U2 inheritors the Killers play Orlando this week, with not one but two albums’ worth of new material to rip through for the faithful. The band will be showcasing both 2020’s Imploding the Mirage and newest album Pressure Machine, out last month. Pressure Machine, written during the pandemic shutdown, focuses in thematically on frontman Brandon Flowers’ childhood hometown of Nephi, Utah.

“During COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere,” said Flowers in a press statement. “I dis- covered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with. Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully, I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

Aside from repressed trauma set to soaring riffs, there’s some damn good news in the form of the touring opener: Smiths and Electronic guitarist Johnny Marr, the Dorian Gray of Britpop.

Event Details
The Killers, Johnny Marr

The Killers, Johnny Marr

Wed., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$21.25-$250

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
