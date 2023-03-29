click to enlarge Courtesy photo The HIRS Collective are a Philadelphia hardcore band on the frontlines of the culture wars

The HIRS Collective are a Philadelphia hardcore band on the frontlines of the culture wars as existential defenders of marginalized people, including but not limited to trans, queer, BIPOC and women.Their beastly music is a juggernaut unto itself. But their mission is powerful enough to attract allies like Shirley Manson, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Soul Glo, Melt-Banana and Gouge Away, all of whom made cameos on the HIRS Collective’s just-released albumalongside tons of other big shots.Add in the color and fury of Orlando bands Gillian Carter and C0MPUTER and this will be one of the most righteous ragers in ages.