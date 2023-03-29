The HIRS Collective, Gillian Carter and C0MPUTER are ingredients for a righteous rager at Will’s this weekend

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The HIRS Collective are a Philadelphia hardcore band on the frontlines of the culture wars - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The HIRS Collective are a Philadelphia hardcore band on the frontlines of the culture wars

The HIRS Collective are a Philadelphia hardcore band on the frontlines of the culture wars as existential defenders of marginalized people, including but not limited to trans, queer, BIPOC and women.

Their beastly music is a juggernaut unto itself. But their mission is powerful enough to attract allies like Shirley Manson, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Soul Glo, Melt-Banana and Gouge Away, all of whom made cameos on the HIRS Collective’s just-released album We’re Still Here alongside tons of other big shots.

Add in the color and fury of Orlando bands Gillian Carter and C0MPUTER and this will be one of the most righteous ragers in ages.

8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Will’s Pub, $13.

Event Details
The HIRS Collective, Gillian Carter, c0mputer

The HIRS Collective, Gillian Carter, c0mputer

Sat., April 1, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$13

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hear possible futures of Orlando hip-hop from Kaelin Ellis, Flozigg, Maddie Barker and more at the Henao Center

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaelin Ellis leads up a bill of boundary-pushing local music on Friday

Patrick Hagerman releases a quartet of new singles ahead of performance at Southern Fried Sunday anniversary

By Bao Le-Huu

Patrick Hagerman releases new music and plays the SFS anniversary this week

Temptress and Destroyer of Light bring heaviness galore to Will’s Pub on Wednesday

By Bao Le-Huu

Temptress play Will's on Wednesday

Meet Me @ The Altar close out their first headlining tour with a hometown show at the Abbey

By Ida V. Eskamani

Meet Me @ The Altar

Also in Music

Caustic Bats release mini-album ‘Dark Omens,’ a dive into their urgent, nocturnal realm

By Bao Le-Huu

Caustic Bats release first EP, 'Dark Omens,' on April 1

Meet Me @ The Altar close out their first headlining tour with a hometown show at the Abbey

By Ida V. Eskamani

Meet Me @ The Altar

Matt Kamm does house music? You'll have to read on to find out for sure

By Bao Le-Huu

Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord release new mini-album

Orlando author Bob Kealing digs deep into the Beatles’ watershed 1964 tour of Florida

By Kyle Eagle

"Good Day Sunshine State" by Florida cultural archeologist Bob Kealing (University Press of Florida, March 2023)
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us