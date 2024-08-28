The Great Irish Hooley Roots Music Festival returns to Raglan Road for a 12th year

But we do it with good intentions, as Disney Springs Irish pub Raglan Road throws their annual Irish Hooley Roots Music Festival for a 12th year.
Featuring authentic Irish entertainment, step-dancing and a menu full of fancy Emerald Isle eats and drinks, this one will make you forget you’re in scorching Florida for approximately 4.25 seconds.
The big feature of the event is a staggering array of Irish and world music performances from the likes of Northern Crossing, Men of Aran, The Connemara Ramblers, Cassie & Maggie and The Byrne Brothers.
Warning: You will most likely hear “Danny Boy” several times, so pack some tissues.
Raglan Road Irish Pub, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, raglanroadirishpub.com, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed