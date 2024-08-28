The Great Irish Hooley Roots Music Festival returns to Raglan Road for a 12th year

A long weekend of sounds from the Emerald Isle

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 1:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Great Irish Hooley returns to Raglan Road for a 12th year - Photo courtesy Raglan Road
Photo courtesy Raglan Road
The Great Irish Hooley returns to Raglan Road for a 12th year
Is it a big ask for us to breezily suggest that you tool on down to the theme park area on a long weekend that is also (theoretically) the last gasp of summer? Yes.

But we do it with good intentions, as Disney Springs Irish pub Raglan Road throws their annual Irish Hooley Roots Music Festival for a 12th year.

Featuring authentic Irish entertainment, step-dancing and a menu full of fancy Emerald Isle eats and drinks, this one will make you forget you’re in scorching Florida for approximately 4.25 seconds.

The big feature of the event is a staggering array of Irish and world music performances from the likes of Northern Crossing, Men of Aran, The Connemara Ramblers, Cassie & Maggie and The Byrne Brothers.

Warning: You will most likely hear “Danny Boy” several times, so pack some tissues.

Raglan Road Irish Pub, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, raglanroadirishpub.com, free.

Event Details
The 12th Annual Great Irish Hooley Roots Music Festival

The 12th Annual Great Irish Hooley Roots Music Festival

Fri., Aug. 30, 4 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 11 a.m., Sun., Sept. 1, 11 a.m. and Mon., Sept. 2, 11 a.m.

Raglan Road Irish Pub 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Location Details

Raglan Road Irish Pub

1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-938-0300

raglanroadirishpub.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Psychedelic Furs show off a treasure trove of new-wave hits at Hard Rock Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Psychedelic Furs return to Orlando this weekend

Avant-guitarist and headgear enthusiast Buckethead plays Orlando this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Buckethead to get weird in Orlando

DJ Icey, Magic Mike, Kimball Collins, Baby Anne and Jimmy Joslin throw a Labor Day weekend dance party

By Matthew Moyer

DJ Magic Mike comes to the House of Blues with some famous friends

Louisville hardcore heathens Knocked Loose spin-kick into Orlando this autumn

By Matthew Moyer

Knocked Loose play Orlando this autumn

Pylon Reenactment Society singer Vanessa Briscoe Hay looks back (and forward), ahead of triumphant Orlando return

By Matthew Moyer

Call it a comeback: Pylon Reenactment Society play Orlando this week

Does AI have soul? Orlando genre vagabond Will Clark explores that in new album 'Doo Wop for the Digital Age'

By Bao Le-Huu

Will Clark releasnes new album 'Doo Wop for the Digital Age'

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us