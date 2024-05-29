BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

The evergreen Rolling Stones play an Orlando stadium show in mere days

Will they 'make grown men cry'?

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:46 am

The Rolling Stones play a stadium show in Orlando this week
Photo by Marc Seliger courtesy the artists
The Rolling Stones play a stadium show in Orlando this week
With a career of selling out stadiums for nearly 60 years, the Rolling Stones are unparalleled in legend. Still, misgivings about the potential performance quality of a band led by octogenarians aren’t just reasonable, they’re inevitable. But as their last big show here in 2015 showed, the Stones are no mere mortals. Somehow, against all known laws of biology, their stage prowess continues to evade the clutches of Father Time.

Buttressed by younger players, the band of seasoned pros remains sturdy. The eternal Mick Jagger, however, still lays it on the line as if his legacy were at stake each night. Add in iconic songs that are veritable touchstones of Western civilization and a Rolling Stones show is as close to a universal communal experience as it gets nowadays.

8 p.m. Monday, June 3, Camping World Stadium, $97-$495.
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
May 29, 2024

