Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

The Dreaded Laramie, Virginity and Expert Timing to rock Frameworks Coffee House

A quality rock bill that will bring both the power and the pop

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 10:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Dreaded Laramie to rock the Coffee House on Monday - Photo courtesy the Dreaded Laramie/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy the Dreaded Laramie/Bandcamp
The Dreaded Laramie to rock the Coffee House on Monday
Apparently, new Mills 50 spot Framework Craft Coffee House isn’t just making a play in the coffee shop business but also in the show game. This upcoming concert is an especially notable one with Nashville femmecore band the Dreaded Laramie.

The Dreaded Laramie's indie rock is an irresistible confection of buoyant, perfect melodies and fuzzy edges.

Add in notable, likeminded locals Virginity and Expert Timing and you’ve got a quality rock bill that will bring both the power and the pop.

8 p.m. Monday, May 1, Framework Craft Coffee House, $12.

Event Details
The Dreaded Laramie, Virginity, Expert Timing

The Dreaded Laramie, Virginity, Expert Timing

Mon., May 1, 8 p.m.

Framework Craft Coffee House 1050 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko

Country royalty Georgette Jones will be a hot ticket at the Orange Blossom Opry this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Georgette Jones comes to town this weekend

Anuel AA to kick off tour in legendary fashion in Orlando on Friday

By Reina Nieves

Anuel AA kicks off his U.S. tour in Orlando Friday

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Also in Music

Brian ‘Vegan Black Metal Chef’ Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

By Bao Le-Huu

Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Hayley Kiyoko gives us a panoramic view into her latest tour as Orlando kicks off the U.S. leg

By Gabby Macogay

Hayley Kiyoko

Record Store Day returns across Orlando on Saturday

By Gabby Macogay

Record stores across Orlando will play host to Record Store Day exclusives (and crowds)

Orlando singer/songwriter Zoya Zafar returns with gorgeous new single ‘Wordz’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya Zafar blesses Orlando with new music this week
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us