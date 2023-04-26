Photo courtesy the Dreaded Laramie/Bandcamp The Dreaded Laramie to rock the Coffee House on Monday

Apparently, new Mills 50 spot Framework Craft Coffee House isn’t just making a play in the coffee shop business but also in the show game. This upcoming concert is an especially notable one with Nashville femmecore band the Dreaded Laramie.The Dreaded Laramie's indie rock is an irresistible confection of buoyant, perfect melodies and fuzzy edges.Add in notable, likeminded locals Virginity and Expert Timing and you’ve got a quality rock bill that will bring both the power and the pop.