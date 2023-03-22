The Dancing Bones, Saucers Over Washington, Lady Heroine, LeLe & the Bloodspitters

Photo courtesy Lady Heroine/Facebook Lady Heroine play as part of a locals-heavy lineup on Friday

This bill is a nicely diverse sampler of current local talent. Ever since changing their name to Saucers Over Washington, the band formerly known as the Grizzly Atoms have been funneling their high-spirited indie rock through the wind tunnel of shoegaze to good results.New but credentialed Orlando band LeLe & the Bloodspitters are making punk weird again. I don’t know if alt-rockers Lady Heroine are making a Serge Gainsbourg reference with their name but I’m going to assume they are because that’s the world I want to live in.Finally, the Dancing Bones will bring the noise and grunge.