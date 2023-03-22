The Dancing Bones, Saucers Over Washington, Lady Heroine, LeLe & the Bloodspitters

Photo courtesy Lady Heroine/Facebook
Lady Heroine play as part of a locals-heavy lineup on Friday
This bill is a nicely diverse sampler of current local talent. Ever since changing their name to Saucers Over Washington, the band formerly known as the Grizzly Atoms have been funneling their high-spirited indie rock through the wind tunnel of shoegaze to good results.
New but credentialed Orlando band LeLe & the Bloodspitters are making punk weird again. I don’t know if alt-rockers Lady Heroine are making a Serge Gainsbourg reference with their name but I’m going to assume they are because that’s the world I want to live in.
Finally, the Dancing Bones will bring the noise and grunge.
7 p.m. Friday, March 24, Stardust Video & Coffee, $5 suggested donation.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter