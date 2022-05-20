The Country Thunder music festival returns to Central Florida this fall

Photo courtesy Jason Aldean/Facebook
Jason Aldean is a headliner at Country Thunder
The Country Thunder festival is returning to Central Florida this autumn, with three days' worth of bid-name country headliners set to hold court in Osceola County.
Taking place at Osceola Heritage Park from Oct. 21-23, the lineup so fare features: Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, Morgan Wallen, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band, Nolan Sotillo, Maggie Rose, Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Jackson Dean, Phil Vassar, Kameron Marlowe, Lainey Wilson, John Morgan, Clay Walker, Granger Smith and Jason Aldean.
Single-day and weekend passes to Country Thunder are available now
.
