VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Country Thunder music festival returns to Central Florida this fall

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 4:36 pm

Jason Aldean is a headliner at Country Thunder - PHOTO COURTESY JASON ALDEAN/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Jason Aldean/Facebook
Jason Aldean is a headliner at Country Thunder

The Country Thunder festival is returning to Central Florida this autumn, with three days' worth of bid-name country headliners set to hold court in Osceola County.

Taking place at Osceola Heritage Park from Oct. 21-23, the lineup so fare features: Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, Morgan Wallen, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band, Nolan Sotillo, Maggie Rose, Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Jackson Dean, Phil Vassar, Kameron Marlowe, Lainey Wilson, John Morgan, Clay Walker, Granger Smith and Jason Aldean.

Single-day and weekend passes to Country Thunder are available now.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop

Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop
Bleachers

Bleachers and Allison Ponthier took the sadness out of Tuesday night in Orlando
Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center
Role Model

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop

Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop
Bleachers

Bleachers and Allison Ponthier took the sadness out of Tuesday night in Orlando
Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center
Role Model

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop

Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop
Bleachers

Bleachers and Allison Ponthier took the sadness out of Tuesday night in Orlando
Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center
Role Model

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Florida Music Conference is aiming to highlight the best in Orlando's sounds this summer

By Bao Le-Huu

Live action at FMF 2018

Gorillaz to play Orlando's Amway Center on first North American tour since 2018

By Alex Galbraith

Gorillaz to play Orlando's Amway Center on first North American tour since 2018

Orlando dark-electronics showcase Panic! returns with Plack Blague

By Matthew Moyer

Plack Blague at Stonewall in 2019

Orlando concert picks this week: Laney Jones, Gasoline Heart, Dion Pride

By Bao Le-Huu

Gasoline Heart plays Stardust on Friday

Also in Music

Florida Music Conference is aiming to highlight the best in Orlando's sounds this summer

By Bao Le-Huu

Live action at FMF 2018

Orlando punk band Call in Dead hit hard with timely new single 'Patriarchy'

By Bao Le-Huu

Call in Dead

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Program Director Intends to Teach More than Class SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T Institute Sponsored

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Program Director Intends to Teach More than Class

Orlando musician Danny Feedback to screen feature film 'Nothing True Over the Moon' this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Danny Feedback live in 2021
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us