The casual jazz jam 'Thursday Night Hang' at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo offers sonic respite from the holiday rush

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Come 'hang' with Chris Cortez at Blue Bamboo

Between all theof the holiday season, just an ounce of respite can quickly rocket to the top of anyone’s personal wish list. That’s why the casual weekly 'Thursday Night Hang' jazz performance headed by Blue Bamboo figurehead Chris Cortez is especially on-time right about now.Although Blue Bamboo showcases a wide range of national and area acts, the informal and intimate nights that Cortez personally hosts pack some of the most vibe and convey the soul of this musician-run place in its purest state.This Thursday affair is anchored by Cortez, Walt Hubbard, Doug Mathews and Ed Krout. But true to the Boo’s for-musicians-by-musicians ethos, attending players are encouraged to bring their own instruments.After the house band’s concert set, they welcome anyone who’s game to join them in an open jazz jam session. Considering the musician community that surrounds this place, some surprise magic is practically guaranteed.Thanks to a grant by the City of Winter Park, it’s free.