The casual jazz jam 'Thursday Night Hang' at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo offers sonic respite from the holiday rush

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Come 'hang' with Chris Cortez at Blue Bamboo - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Come 'hang' with Chris Cortez at Blue Bamboo

Between all the sturm und drang of the holiday season, just an ounce of respite can quickly rocket to the top of anyone’s personal wish list. That’s why the casual weekly 'Thursday Night Hang'  jazz performance headed by Blue Bamboo figurehead Chris Cortez is especially on-time right about now.

Although Blue Bamboo showcases a wide range of national and area acts, the informal and intimate nights that Cortez personally hosts pack some of the most vibe and convey the soul of this musician-run place in its purest state.

This Thursday affair is anchored by Cortez, Walt Hubbard, Doug Mathews and Ed Krout. But true to the Boo’s for-musicians-by-musicians ethos, attending players are encouraged to bring their own instruments.

After the house band’s concert set, they welcome anyone who’s game to join them in an open jazz jam session. Considering the musician community that surrounds this place, some surprise magic is practically guaranteed.

Thanks to a grant by the City of Winter Park, it’s free.

(8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, free)

Event Details
Thursday Night Hang

Thursday Night Hang

Thursdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 29

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to an Orlando stage in January

By Matthew Moyer

The Acro-Cats play Orlando next year

HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest

Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

By Ariadna Ampudia

Daddy Yankee returns to Orlando for one last time

Legendary mash-up DJ Girl Talk plays Orlando this week for the first time in years

By Sarah Kinbar

Girl Talk comes to Orlando Thursday

Also in Music

Orlando indie-rock band TV Dinner serve up some delicious 'Leftovers' on new mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

TV Dinner serve up some 'Leftovers'

Orlando experimental hip-hop duo OhTwo continue creative evolution with new album

By Bao Le-Huu

OHTWO release eponymous new album

Orlando musician Derek Engstrom starts over again with solo album Easy Living

By Kyle Eagle

Derek Engstrom burns down the house with new album 'Easy Living'

Orlando musician Dave Scott Schwartzman throws a show and signing for his memoir on time spent in punk legends Adrenalin O.D.

By Bao Le-Huu

Adrenalin O.D. in their prime
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us