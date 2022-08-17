ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Teyana Taylor brings her farewell tour to Orlando this week

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Teyana Taylor plays House of Blues Friday night. - image courtesy House of Blues
image courtesy House of Blues
Teyana Taylor plays House of Blues Friday night.

Decisions, decisions ... it’s going to be damn tough to decide between the Maxwell show and this one. R&B chanteuse and dance choreographer Taylor is taking one last musical bow with her “Last Rose Petal 2 ... Farewell Tour” rolling into the House of Blues.

Taylor says she’s taking time off to focus on her personal life — and the recent arrest of husband Iman Shumpert is a poignant underlining of that assertion — issuing the cryptic statement, “Sometimes we gotta take the time to smell our roses even after the last petal falls.”

Despite this maudlin context, early reviews emphasize that Taylor is hitting it out of the ballpark at these shows, pushing her choreography to the limits and nailing hits like “How You Want It,” “Wake Up Love” and “Rose In Harlem.” One thing’s for sure, she’s going out on her own terms at full creative strength.

Event Details
Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$67.25

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Music Slideshows

Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando
Everything we saw when Michael Bublé played Orlando's Amway Center

Everything we saw when Michael Bublé played Orlando's Amway Center

