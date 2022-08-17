Teyana Taylor brings her farewell tour to Orlando this week

Decisions, decisions ... it’s going to be damn tough to decide between the Maxwell show and this one. R&B chanteuse and dance choreographer Taylor is taking one last musical bow with her “Last Rose Petal 2 ... Farewell Tour” rolling into the House of Blues.
Taylor says she’s taking time off to focus on her personal life — and the recent arrest of husband Iman Shumpert is a poignant underlining of that assertion — issuing the cryptic statement, “Sometimes we gotta take the time to smell our roses even after the last petal falls.”
Despite this maudlin context, early reviews emphasize that Taylor is hitting it out of the ballpark at these shows, pushing her choreography to the limits and nailing hits like “How You Want It,” “Wake Up Love” and “Rose In Harlem.” One thing’s for sure, she’s going out on her own terms at full creative strength.