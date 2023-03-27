Photo courtesy Temptress/Bandcamp Temptress play Will's on Wednesday

Between Texas doom-metal bands Temptress and Destroyer of Light, this show is already guaranteed to be heaviness galore. But equally notable are the openers, who are probably two of the most exciting new Orlando bands bubbling up from the underground right now.Loose Touch, though new, are a band of elite local veterans. While their collective résumés range wide and include excellent names like Summerbirds in the Cellar, Acoqui and Ad Nauseum, among many others, this new hard-rocking act so far is looking like a juggernaut of riffs, scuzz and fuzz.Bunaand are a very heavy dose of sludge doom laced with psych metal that impressed when I saw them last summer opening for Crowbar.