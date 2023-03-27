Temptress and Destroyer of Light bring heaviness galore to Will’s Pub on Wednesday

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 12:12 pm

Temptress play Will's on Wednesday - Photo courtesy Temptress/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Temptress/Bandcamp
Temptress play Will's on Wednesday

Between Texas doom-metal bands Temptress and Destroyer of Light, this show is already guaranteed to be heaviness galore. But equally notable are the openers, who are probably two of the most exciting new Orlando bands bubbling up from the underground right now.

Loose Touch, though new, are a band of elite local veterans. While their collective résumés range wide and include excellent names like Summerbirds in the Cellar, Acoqui and Ad Nauseum, among many others, this new hard-rocking act so far is looking like a juggernaut of riffs, scuzz and fuzz.

Bunaand are a very heavy dose of sludge doom laced with psych metal that impressed when I saw them last summer opening for Crowbar.

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Will’s Pub, $13.

Event Details
Temptress, Destroyer of Light, Loose Touch, Bunaand

Temptress, Destroyer of Light, Loose Touch, Bunaand

Wed., March 29, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$13

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
