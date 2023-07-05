2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week

'With their new hometown spirit, the band's return should be historic'

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 10:53 am

Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week - Photo courtesy Teen Suicide/Facebook
Photo courtesy Teen Suicide/Facebook
Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week
Teen Suicide is a tough band to keep up with. First, the Baltimore-born act has changed names multiple times since their 2009 inception, subsequently going by American Pleasure Club, Julia Brown, Starry Cat and The Hot Sloppy Joe Boys, among others.

Moreover, their stylistically itinerant music — which ranges wildly from plaintive indie pop to electro-noise freakouts and beyond — seems powered primarily by the unconventional whims of bandleader Sam Ray.

Well, now they’re back as Teen Suicide and are reconstituted as a proper full band, this time with notable local roots. Synth player (and Sam’s wife) Kitty Ray is from the area, but Teen Suicide’s new lineup is now Orlando strong with Beth McKee’s trusty guitarist Grant Peyton and the rhythm section of Daisy-Chain members Nathan Munizzi (drums) and Sean LaBree (bass).

When they performed here in 2018 as American Pleasure Club, they were heady and impressive. Between their mighty resurrection as Teen Suicide and their new hometown spirit, this return should be historic.

6 p.m. Friday, July 7, The Social, $20.
Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
