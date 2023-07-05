Photo courtesy Teen Suicide/Facebook Teen Suicide debuts Orlando-strong lineup at The Social this week

Location Details The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-246-1419 3 events 252 articles

Teen Suicide is a tough band to keep up with. First, the Baltimore-born act has changed names multiple times since their 2009 inception, subsequently going by American Pleasure Club, Julia Brown, Starry Cat and The Hot Sloppy Joe Boys, among others.Moreover, their stylistically itinerant music — which ranges wildly from plaintive indie pop to electro-noise freakouts and beyond — seems powered primarily by the unconventional whims of bandleader Sam Ray.Well, now they’re back as Teen Suicide and are reconstituted as a proper full band, this time with notable local roots. Synth player (and Sam’s wife) Kitty Ray is from the area, but Teen Suicide’s new lineup is now Orlando strong with Beth McKee’s trusty guitarist Grant Peyton and the rhythm section of Daisy-Chain members Nathan Munizzi (drums) and Sean LaBree (bass).When they performed here in 2018 as American Pleasure Club, they were heady and impressive. Between their mighty resurrection as Teen Suicide and their new hometown spirit, this return should be historic.