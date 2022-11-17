ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay get lush at Orlando's Beacham next week

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm

Magdalena Bay - Photo courtesy Magdalena Bay/Facebook
Photo courtesy Magdalena Bay/Facebook
Magdalena Bay

The synth-pop pair with Florida origins, Magdalena Bay, near the end of their ‘Mercurial World’ U.S. tour with a show at the Beacham over Thanksgiving break.

With Mercurial World, their 2021 album, singer-songwriter Mica Tenenbaum and producer Matthew Lewin deliver dream-pop delicacies unintentionally parallel to the swirling and sparkly neon glamor shots of Jupiter and Saturn gifted to us by NASA's Webb  telescope.

A guarantee of dreamlike lyrics (“Til in the sky thirty-eight green blinding lights are here to take you home") and danceable beats, this show is for fans of Kylie Minogue, Carly Rae Jepson and CHVRCHES.

Magdalena Bay play the Beacham on Tuesday, Nov, 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Event Details
Magdalena Bay, Bayli

Magdalena Bay, Bayli

Tue., Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20


