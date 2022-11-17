Synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay get lush at Orlando's Beacham next week

Photo courtesy Magdalena Bay/Facebook Magdalena Bay

The synth-pop pair with Florida origins, Magdalena Bay, near the end of their ‘Mercurial World’ U.S. tour with a show at the Beacham over Thanksgiving break.With, their 2021 album, singer-songwriter Mica Tenenbaum and producer Matthew Lewin deliver dream-pop delicacies unintentionally parallel to the swirling and sparkly neon glamor shots of Jupiter and Saturn gifted to us by NASA's Webb telescope.A guarantee of dreamlike lyrics (“Til in the sky thirty-eight green blinding lights are here to take you home") and danceable beats, this show is for fans of Kylie Minogue, Carly Rae Jepson and CHVRCHES.