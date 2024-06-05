Sydney hardcore band Speed poised to play Orlando's Abbey

First, they’re new global ambassadors of Australian hardcore. More importantly — to both me personally and a whole swath of people who’ve grown up at odds with their own cultural stereotype — they’re the voice of representation as a band with three Asians at the front.
Their lyrics attack topics like Asian hate and they preach safe, inclusive places for all at their shows. Fuck math club, see you in the pit.
6 p.m. Monday, June 10, The Abbey.
Event Details
Location Details
