Sydney hardcore band Speed poised to play Orlando's Abbey

Day by Day, Three Knee Deep, Yield to None and Watts provide heavy support

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:44 pm

Photo courtesy 23
Photo courtesy 23
Sydney hardcore band Speed will go hard in Orlando
Sydney group Speed are more than just your typical tough-guy band.

First, they’re new global ambassadors of Australian hardcore. More importantly — to both me personally and a whole swath of people who’ve grown up at odds with their own cultural stereotype — they’re the voice of representation as a band with three Asians at the front.

Their lyrics attack topics like Asian hate and they preach safe, inclusive places for all at their shows. Fuck math club, see you in the pit.

6 p.m. Monday, June 10, The Abbey.

Event Details
Speed, Day by Day, Three Knee Deep, Yield to None, Watts

Speed, Day by Day, Three Knee Deep, Yield to None, Watts

Mon., June 10, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
June 5, 2024

