Swedish House Mafia's 'Paradise Again' tour comes to Amway Center this July

Photo courtesy Swedish House Mafia/Facebook
Fresh off co-headlining Coachella with the Weeknd
, Swedish House Mafia have announced dates for a summer tour of the United States, kicking off in Florida. And the second night of this North American jaunt jaunt is here in Orlando.
Kicking off July 30 in Miami, the "Paradise Again" tour then hits Orlando on the second night before heading up to New York for a couple of nights at Madison Square Garden. The Scandinavian dance triumvirate just released their debut album Paradise Again
, on April 15.
Swedish House Mafia headline the Amway Center
on Sunday, July 31. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.