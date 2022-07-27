Swedish House Mafia to take Orlando to 'Paradise (Again)' this weekend

Photo courtesy Swedish House Mafia/Facebook Swedish House Mafia

When you think of Sweden, you probably don’t think of the rhythmic pulse of house music, but Swedish House Mafia are here to change all that. Swedish DJs Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello — each solo stars in their own right — teamed up in 2008 to put their home country on the 4/4 map, and now they’re power players in the worldwide EDM and dance scenes.But the trio truly made their reputations with two blazing sets at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival in 2009 and 2010, and the anthemic “Miami 2 Ibiza” — at the time, a landmark moment in EDM. Fast-forward to the present and now the Mafia are touring the U.S. behind their long-awaited debut album,, on the heels of a climactic Coachella performance alongside the Weeknd. These Swedes truly are made men.