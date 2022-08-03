Swans' guitarist Norman Westberg to play solo show at Orlando's Timucua Arts

Photo courtesy Norman Westberg/Facebook
Norman Westberg
Swans guitarist Norman Westberg is coming to Orlando in October to show off a very different side of his musical personality.
Known best for whipping up absolute storms of sound in the infamous Swans over the course of several decades, Westberg by his lonesome will instead create vast ambient vistas and dronescapes using his guitar and a table of electronics.
The meticulously-maintained house-as-performance-space that is Timucua should be an excellent staging ground.
This is a return to Central Florida for Westberg after a two-night solo stand at Tampa's Born Free Pub
earlier this year.
Opening the show are Fond offshoot Vestis and the (very) surprising return of OG Orlando experimentalist Eyelight
— who deals in freeform ethereal ambience like a one-woman Cocteau Twins or Lycia.
Modern Music Movement presents Norman Westberg
, Vestis and Eyelight at Timucua Arts on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available already through Timucua
.
