Swans' guitarist Norman Westberg to play solo show at Orlando's Timucua Arts

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 11:24 am

Norman Westberg - Photo courtesy Norman Westberg/Facebook
Photo courtesy Norman Westberg/Facebook
Norman Westberg

Swans guitarist Norman Westberg is coming to Orlando in October to show off a very different side of his musical personality.

Known best for whipping up absolute storms of sound in the infamous Swans over the course of several decades, Westberg by his lonesome will instead create vast ambient vistas and dronescapes using his guitar and a table of electronics.

The meticulously-maintained house-as-performance-space that is Timucua should be an excellent staging ground.

This is a return to Central Florida for Westberg after a two-night solo stand at Tampa's Born Free Pub earlier this year.

Opening the show are Fond offshoot Vestis and the (very) surprising return of OG Orlando experimentalist Eyelight — who deals in freeform ethereal ambience like a one-woman Cocteau Twins or Lycia.

Modern Music Movement presents Norman Westberg, Vestis and Eyelight at Timucua Arts on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available already through Timucua.



Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

