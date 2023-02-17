Surround Yourself In Sound With Dolby Atmos

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 1:51 am

click to enlarge Surround Yourself In Sound With Dolby Atmos

Ready to be taken on a sonic journey? Then get ready for Dolby Atmos, the immersive technology that has changed how we experience films, music, and video games. First introduced in June 2012 at the premiere of Disney’s Brave at El Capitan Theater in LA, it transforms stereo sound into an incredible multidimensional realm with every twist of dialogue or beat. Over ten thousand theaters around the world plus multiple streaming platforms now recognize this amazing new audio revolution — so strap yourselves in for smooth sailing through spectacularly rich soundscapes.

Audio in 3D

The critical difference between Atmos and traditional surround sound systems is that it uses a 3D audio space rather than a conventional 2D layout. This allows audio engineers and artists to have a more dynamic and realistic soundstage. In addition, the Dolby Atmos Renderer, the software needed to produce mixes in this format, provides users with 128 channels of audio to control. These channels are divided between beds and objects; beds represent individual channels or groups of channels that send audio to speaker locations and objects are sounds that can be panned or moved freely throughout the immersive space. To the average listener, this fancy audio jargon might be confusing. But to those who know their stuff in sound — they're hearing more than just words: it's a world of enhanced sonic possibilities.

Now that this technology is more accessible, the demand for works to be rendered in this format has seen a massive boom. Artists and producers are tapping into the power of Atmos to breathe new life into classic songs, and Apple and Tidal introduced Dolby Atmos-mixed music to their premium subscriptions (music-lovers rejoice!). Sound designers and audio engineers in film and video games have capitalized on its appeal as well, as it tends to help entertainment products in these spaces stand out from the crowd. As a result, audio professionals are scrambling to become fluent in this new technology to remain competitive in the marketplace.

Training Your Ear for Dolby Atmos

For any aspiring audio whizzes out there, there's good news! F.I.R.S.T Institute has all the tools you need to learn this incredible new technology. Their studio is equipped with a full Dolby Atmos system so that students can get hands-on (or should we say) ears-on experience creating 3D audio. Get ready to put your ears into gear for something extraordinary…

If you are a creative looking to enter the audio industry, click here to learn more about F.I.R.S.T. Institute's Recording Arts & Show Production program.

ADVERTISEMENT. Orlando Weekly news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is for informational purposes only. 

