Sunday night is prime ('Quittin') Time' for Zach Bryan to play Orlando's Kia Center

Last tour ever? Who knows

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 10:17 am

Is it Quittin' Time for Zach Bryan?
Photo courtesy Zach Bryan/Facebook
Is it Quittin' Time for Zach Bryan?
New-school country star Zach Bryan is currently on his “Quittin’ Time” tour — a mammoth 10-month arena and stadium trek — and the title of this jaunt has some online fans in a bit of a tizzy thinking the name might be a little too on the nose ... as in “farewell tour.” Who’s to say? Currently, not Bryan.

Regardless of Bryan’s inten- tions regarding the wide open road, his creative momentum seems to only be gearing up. He released his latest album, The Great American Bar Scene, a few days ago, and it’s a doozy: 19 tracks’ worth of weepers and crowd-pleasers, including duets with Bruce Springsteen and John Moreland.

The still-young Bryan isn’t cut from the same cloth as your Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs. He’s got a (real) maverick streak to him — just as apt to call out transphobia as he is to invite the “Hawk Tuah” girl onstage for a duet. Catch him while you can.

6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Kia Center, $111-$390.

Matthew Moyer

July 17, 2024

