Sunday night is prime ('Quittin') Time' for Zach Bryan to play Orlando's Kia Center

Regardless of Bryan’s inten- tions regarding the wide open road, his creative momentum seems to only be gearing up. He released his latest album, The Great American Bar Scene, a few days ago, and it’s a doozy: 19 tracks’ worth of weepers and crowd-pleasers, including duets with Bruce Springsteen and John Moreland.
The still-young Bryan isn’t cut from the same cloth as your Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs. He’s got a (real) maverick streak to him — just as apt to call out transphobia as he is to invite the “Hawk Tuah” girl onstage for a duet. Catch him while you can.
6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Kia Center, $111-$390.
