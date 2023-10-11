Suki Waterhouse brings her sultry, angelic sound to the Beacham Wednesday

Like a soothing draft of cool air after too much time in the Florida sun

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Suki Waterhouse brings her sultry, angelic sound to the Beacham Wednesday
Photo by Tom Mitchell

Best known for her lead role as "Karen Sirko" in the Amazon Prime show Daisy Jones & The Six, Suki Waterhouse is like a draft of cool air after spending time in the Florida sun. The breakout English actress, songwriter and singer brings her sultry and angelic sound to the Beacham Wednesday.

The multi-talented performer has a plethora of industry experience under her belt, but the most recent additions to her résumé are the handful of singles she released this year in preparation for what's next. You may have heard her viral songs "Good Looking" or "To Love" while scrolling through aesthetic compilations on TikTok. In 2022, the singer-songwriter released debut album I Can't Let Go, through credentialed label Sub Pop, sharing "memories of unrequited love, fits of longing, instances of anxiety" with the world.

"The album is called I Can't Let Go because for years it felt like I was wearing heavy moments on my sleeve, and it just didn't make sense to do so anymore," said Waterhouse. "Writing music has always been where it felt safe to do so." Your brain and heart won't be able to let these songs go, trust us.

Event Details
Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse

Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25-$50
Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

18 events 154 articles
Fall Concert Guide: Our 22 top picks for autumn’s best live music in Orlando

Sunday, Oct. 1: Kim Petras Pop sensation Petras' promo people (we love alliteration) have boldly declared 2023 "the year of Kim Petras" ... and y'know what? It ain't hyperbole for the first time in human history. Her smash hit "Unholy" with Sam Smith cleaned up on the charts and at the MTV VMAs. She played the Grammys and SNL and even posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Petras is a thoroughly modern pop-culture phenomenon, yes, but she has the songs to back it up. Newest album Feed the Beast offers up anthems like "King of Hearts" and "Claws." Expect to hear all of that and more. Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $46-$66.
Thursday, Sept. 28: Death Grips Experimental, gritty hip-hop trio Death Grips are mind-bogglingly in the midst of a U.S. tour that will take in an Orlando date at dance bastion Vanguard. Expect maximum volume, aggression and kinetic energy from both performers and audience members at these shows, with the band playing sprawling 30-song sets that aren't afraid to go deep into the B-side waters. The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live, $35. Sept. 28-30: Lydia Lunch, Shyster, Hatebombs Figurehead madness spreads beyond the History Center! For three nights in late September, Jim Faherty takes over Will's Pub and Conduit with a trio of throwback (and in one case, shove-forward) shows. The Tremolords reassume their original Hatebombs moniker; OG Orlando punks Shyster reconvene for (maybe) one night only; and then the Black Widow of no wave, Lydia Lunch, blesses Orlando for a second time this year. Lunch will roll through with her Retrovirus crew for what is sure to be a volcanic and confrontational evening. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com; $20. Sept. 29-30: NOFX, Melvinator This double-header is a can't-miss for '90s punk fans. The main event is, of course, NOFX's big show at Orlando Amphitheater. It's part of the band's final tour and they're going out in a Butch and Sundance blaze of glory, aided and abetted by all-star comrades Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Codefendants, and the Last Gang. Then, on a more localized tip, NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin does a weekend residency at Conduit. On Friday, Melvin will headline an intimate show under his solo electro-punk guise of Melvinator, and on Saturday he plays DJ after the Orlando Amphitheater show for the official afterparty. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com; $10-$999. Sunday, Oct. 1: Kim Petras Pop sensation Petras' promo people (we love alliteration) have boldly declared 2023 "the year of Kim Petras" ... and y'know what? It ain't hyperbole for the first time in human history. Her smash hit "Unholy" with Sam Smith cleaned up on the charts and at the MTV VMAs. She played the Grammys and SNL and even posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Petras is a thoroughly modern pop-culture phenomenon, yes, but she has the songs to back it up. Newest album Feed the Beast offers up anthems like "King of Hearts" and "Claws." Expect to hear all of that and more. Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $46-$66. Oct. 3-8: Residency Festival Imagine iconic performers like Beck and Diana playing alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. Now imagine that happening in Orlando (checks notes) next month?! For six days in October, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts hosts the Residency Festival at Steinmetz Hall, and the festival promises unique, collaborative performances that are flipping our collective wigs. Beck, Diana Ross, Harry Connick Jr., Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, the Birmingham Royal Ballet, and Broadway stars Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell will all be accompanied by the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London. Fingers crossed for an orchestral version of "Asshole." Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, various prices. Monday, Oct. 9: Nessa Barrett TikTok star turned singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett is embarking on her first-ever headlining tour, and the 15-date "Young Forever" jaunt includes a stop at Disney Springs. Barrett rose to fame in 2019 after sharing her life on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, but recently transitioned from social media star to proper pop star. She released her debut album young forever last October and was promptly named one of Billboard's "21 Under 21" superstars on the rise. House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $35-$100.
