Suki Waterhouse brings her sultry, angelic sound to the Beacham Wednesday

Best known for her lead role as "Karen Sirko" in the Amazon Prime show Daisy Jones & The Six, Suki Waterhouse is like a draft of cool air after spending time in the Florida sun. The breakout English actress, songwriter and singer brings her sultry and angelic sound to the Beacham Wednesday.

The multi-talented performer has a plethora of industry experience under her belt, but the most recent additions to her résumé are the handful of singles she released this year in preparation for what's next. You may have heard her viral songs "Good Looking" or "To Love" while scrolling through aesthetic compilations on TikTok. In 2022, the singer-songwriter released debut album I Can't Let Go, through credentialed label Sub Pop, sharing "memories of unrequited love, fits of longing, instances of anxiety" with the world.

"The album is called I Can't Let Go because for years it felt like I was wearing heavy moments on my sleeve, and it just didn't make sense to do so anymore," said Waterhouse. "Writing music has always been where it felt safe to do so." Your brain and heart won't be able to let these songs go, trust us.