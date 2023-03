Photo courtesy Street Fever/Facebook Street Fever plays the Clan of Xymox afterparty at Will's this week

In the world of electronic music, Idaho’s Street Fever lives down the dark alley where all the BDSM clubs are.More dance than industrial, their seductive sound mines an impressive spectrum of beat styles, from techno to breaks, and dresses it all up in black like synthwave’s goth cousin.Opening the show — which is now the official Clan of Xymox afterparty (peep that late start time) — is Salt Lake City’s Ani Christ.