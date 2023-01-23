Stevie Nicks returns to Orlando this spring with newly announced solo tour

Orlando is the tour's only Florida date

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Stevie Nicks at Amway Center - photo by Jen Cray
photo by Jen Cray
Stevie Nicks at Amway Center

The otherworldly musical being that is Stevie Nicks comes to Orlando this spring on her just-announced 2023 solo headlining tour.

The only Florida date in the lineup, Orlando's show is set for May 25 at Amway Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

This will be Nicks' first time back to Orlando — and to Amway Center — since we saw her take the stage with the Pretenders in 2017. This 14-show tour, which kicks off March 15 in Seattle, will see Nicks performing solo through June. The gigs will also overlap with her joint headlining tour with Billy Joel, running from January through November 2023.

Nicks' latest release was a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," released amid touring last year.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By Matthew Moyer

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

First-ever Echoland Festival bringing Robert Plant, Tenacious D, Flaming Lips and more to Spirit of the Suwannee

By Matthew Moyer

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are just two of the big names lined up for Echoland

Is this ‘the moment’ for Orlando’s Ella and the Bossa Beat to break through?

By Kyle Eagle

Magrus and Ella Borges are Ella & the Bossa Beat

A peek inside new-to-you Orlando venue Conduit

By Bao Le-Huu

Herakleion at Conduit

Also in Music

Is this ‘the moment’ for Orlando’s Ella and the Bossa Beat to break through?

By Kyle Eagle

Magrus and Ella Borges are Ella & the Bossa Beat

Goatwhore, Caveman Cult, Herakleion and Intoxicated gave Winter Park's Conduit a baptism of fire

By Bao Le-Huu

Goatwhore, Caveman Cult, Herakleion and Intoxicated gave Winter Park's Conduit a baptism of fire

A peek inside new-to-you Orlando venue Conduit

By Bao Le-Huu

Herakleion at Conduit

Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

By Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse will be dropping new singles over the next few months
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us