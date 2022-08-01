Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

[
Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando.
The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando.
The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call the box office at 407-358-6603.
