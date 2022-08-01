VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 10:08 am

click to enlarge Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando.

The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando.



The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call the box office at 407-358-6603.

Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

20 events 165 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

You'd best 'believe' that Lucy Dacus is going to play Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Lucy Dacus

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando unveils this year's big lineup

By Matthew Moyer

EDC Orlando 2021

Incantation and Goatwhore headline heavy night at Winter Park's Haven on Monday

By Matthew Moyer

Incantation

Also in Music

You'd best 'believe' that Lucy Dacus is going to play Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Lucy Dacus

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

By Maitane Orue

Fitz and the Tantrums talk 'The Wrong Party' ahead of Orlando show this weekend

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando unveils this year's big lineup

By Matthew Moyer

EDC Orlando 2021

Concert picks this week: Sasquatch, Cave In, Los Jarritos, Brother Dege

By Bao Le-Huu

Cave In play Orlando on Tuesday
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us