Start Halloween early with goth duo She Past Away's Orlando show on Friday

click to enlarge Photo by Marilia Fotopoulou She Past Away

Halloween season just got a little more tunefully spooky. Turkish band She Past Away are returning to Central Florida after a sold-out show at Tampa’s Crowbar last December, but this time it’s Orlando’s turn to get gothy.The duo have a surprisingly sizable fan base in the Sunshine State, enough to comfortably fill the big room at the Abbey. (We suspect by the time you read this that the show will be nearly sold out.)Don’t let the makeup and Byronic deportment fool you; the twosome of Volkan Caner and Doruk Öztürkcan are seasoned road dogs, putting in the work on lengthy U.S. tours and selling out big cities all over the country.And why wouldn’t they? She Past Away’s music is post-punk with an almost supernatural focus on propulsive basslines and catchy choruses, brimming over with ripped-from-a-diary lyrics.Every day is Halloween, as a wise man once said.