Star of stage and screen Leslie Odom Jr. comes to Orlando to play some of his own music

click to enlarge courtesy photo Star of stage and screen Leslie Odom Jr. performs his music in Orlando this week

You don't have to "Wait for It" — Tony and Grammy award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. is making his way to the City Beautiful.



Odom's breakout role as Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton has led him to other notable roles both on stage and screen, including his upcoming featured role in The Exorcist reboot or his recent star turn in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.



His onscreen work has earned him three Emmy and two Academy Award nominations. Also an accomplished recording artist with several albums under his belt, Odom is ready to take Orlando audiences on a journey through his extensive and impressive repertoire. An evening spent with such a talent is not to be missed.

7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 12, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $49.50-$125.



