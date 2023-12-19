Spend NYE with Doxy, The Amphetamines and Manera at Uncle Lou's

If your idea of a good New Year’s blowout is more about going deep than big, this one’s definitely for you. In terms of lineup, the show features one of Orlando's most overlooked bands (indie rockers The Amphetamines), one of our most interesting new groups (psych rockers DoXy) and one of our newest (grunge rockers Manera).
Since it’s an intimate Uncle Lou’s show, at least the yahoos there will be the ones you already know, which is as divine a blessing as you could ever ask for on New Year’s Eve. Also, it’s a free show, so there.
8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, Uncle Lou’s, no cover.
Location Details
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed