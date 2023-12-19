Phtoo courttesy The Amphetamines/Facebook Spend NYE with Doxy, The Amphetamines and Manera at Uncle Lou's

Location Details LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104 10 events 105 articles

If your idea of a good New Year’s blowout is more about going deep than big, this one’s definitely for you. In terms of lineup, the show features one of Orlando's most overlooked bands (indie rockers The Amphetamines), one of our most interesting new groups (psych rockers DoXy) and one of our newest (grunge rockers Manera).Since it’s an intimate Uncle Lou’s show, at least the yahoos there will be the ones you already know, which is as divine a blessing as you could ever ask for on New Year’s Eve. Also, it’s a free show, so there.