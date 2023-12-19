Spend NYE with Doxy, The Amphetamines and Manera at Uncle Lou's

Local New Year's Eve throwdown in Mills 50

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 1:44 pm

Spend NYE with Doxy, The Amphetamines and Manera at Uncle Lou's - Phtoo courttesy The Amphetamines/Facebook
Phtoo courttesy The Amphetamines/Facebook
Spend NYE with Doxy, The Amphetamines and Manera at Uncle Lou's

If your idea of a good New Year’s blowout is more about going deep than big, this one’s definitely for you. In terms of lineup, the show features one of Orlando's most overlooked bands (indie rockers The Amphetamines), one of our most interesting new groups (psych rockers DoXy) and one of our newest (grunge rockers Manera).

Since it’s an intimate Uncle Lou’s show, at least the yahoos there will be the ones you already know, which is as divine a blessing as you could ever ask for on New Year’s Eve. Also, it’s a free show, so there.

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, Uncle Lou’s, no cover.

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

10 events 105 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall
Event Details
DoXy, The Amphetamines, Manera

DoXy, The Amphetamines, Manera

Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
