South Korean singer and rapper Colde comes to Orlando's House of Blues

The singer-songwriter, rapper and producer has been going hard with his solo career as of late, first rising to fame as half of duo OffOnOff back in 2016. Since his solo debut in 2018, Colde has only expanded his reach to fans across the globe, diversifying his sound and adding hip-hop elements to his work.
Colde’s show in Orlando is his only Florida tour date, so be sure not to miss out.
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, House of Blues, $50-$75.
Event Details
Location Details
