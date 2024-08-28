South Korean singer and rapper Colde comes to Orlando's House of Blues

Follow the 'Blueprint' to Orlando

Wed, Aug 28, 2024

click to enlarge Colde plays Orlando this week - Photo courtesy WAVY
Photo courtesy WAVY
Colde plays Orlando this week
South Korean R&B artist Colde is bringing his “Blueprint” tour to Orlando.

The singer-songwriter, rapper and producer has been going hard with his solo career as of late, first rising to fame as half of duo OffOnOff back in 2016. Since his solo debut in 2018, Colde has only expanded his reach to fans across the globe, diversifying his sound and adding hip-hop elements to his work.

Colde’s show in Orlando is his only Florida tour date, so be sure not to miss out.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, House of Blues, $50-$75.

Event Details
Colde

Colde

Fri., Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$50-$75
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


August 28, 2024

