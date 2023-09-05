Soul superstar Durand Bernarr kicks off new leg of 'Wanderlust' tour in Orlando Wednesday

Take your time …

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Durand Bernarr plays a sold-out show at the Abbey Wednesday. - Photo by Gianna Dorsey
Photo by Gianna Dorsey
Durand Bernarr plays a sold-out show at the Abbey Wednesday.
Durand Bernarr’s “My Bad For Taking So Long … The Wanderlust Tour Continues” tour kicks off in Orlando midweek, a whirlwind that will, appropriately, take Bernarr as far afield as Berlin in the space of two months. Which is a boon for Orlando, because in the artist’s own words, Durand Bernarr is meant to be experienced.

We peeped the infamous and viral NPR Tiny Desk set by Bernarr and his band, where the ensemble dressed like Disney’s Proud Family and ran through a set that channeled — again, per Bernarr because his banter is every bit as stellar as his songs — “a smooth, alternative James Brown, vaudeville jingles, Quiet Storm, Chanté Moore, jazz, R&B, Patrice Rushen, hip-hop, bluegrass, country, musical theater, house, funk, opera, rock.”

Bernarr is a bold new creative voice who should not be missed (apologies to those who slept on buying tickets). Oh what, you need more? Listen and swoon to his cover of Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose,” done as a Spotify exclusive … and weep softly to yourself. We are.

8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, SOLD OUT.

Event Details
Durand Bernarr, Jeronelle

Durand Bernarr, Jeronelle

Wed., Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$24.50
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

23 events 110 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Blake Shelton to play intimate gig at his Ole Red Orlando bar in September

By Matthew Moyer

Blake Shelton headlines his I-Drive bar in September

Dethklok and Babymetal bring animated and OTT metal sounds to the Orlando Amphitheater this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Brendon Small brings his animated metal supergroup Dethklok to Orlando this weekend

Nostalgic grooves reign supreme when DJ Icey, DJ Magic Mike, DJ Sandy and more take over House of Blues

By Bao Le-Huu

DJ Icey headlines a night of Orlando Breaks icons over Labor Day weekend

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

Also in Music

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

Winter Park venue Blue Bamboo Center puts out SOS fundraising request after rent apparently tripled

By Matthew Moyer

Blue Bamboo is facing a triple-rent increase
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us