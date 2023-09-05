Soul superstar Durand Bernarr kicks off new leg of 'Wanderlust' tour in Orlando Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo by Gianna Dorsey Durand Bernarr plays a sold-out show at the Abbey Wednesday.

Durand Bernarr’s “My Bad For Taking So Long … The Wanderlust Tour Continues” tour kicks off in Orlando midweek, a whirlwind that will, appropriately, take Bernarr as far afield as Berlin in the space of two months. Which is a boon for Orlando, because in the artist’s own words, Durand Bernarr is meant to be experienced.We peeped the infamous and viral NPR Tiny Desk set by Bernarr and his band, where the ensemble dressed like Disney’s Proud Family and ran through a set that channeled — again, per Bernarr because his banter is every bit as stellar as his songs — “a smooth, alternative James Brown, vaudeville jingles, Quiet Storm, Chanté Moore, jazz, R&B, Patrice Rushen, hip-hop, bluegrass, country, musical theater, house, funk, opera, rock.”Bernarr is a bold new creative voice who should not be missed (apologies to those who slept on buying tickets). Oh what, you need more? Listen and swoon to his cover of Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose,” done as a Spotify exclusive … and weep softly to yourself. We are.