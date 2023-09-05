Soul superstar Durand Bernarr kicks off new leg of 'Wanderlust' tour in Orlando Wednesday

We peeped the infamous and viral NPR Tiny Desk set by Bernarr and his band, where the ensemble dressed like Disney’s Proud Family and ran through a set that channeled — again, per Bernarr because his banter is every bit as stellar as his songs — “a smooth, alternative James Brown, vaudeville jingles, Quiet Storm, Chanté Moore, jazz, R&B, Patrice Rushen, hip-hop, bluegrass, country, musical theater, house, funk, opera, rock.”
Bernarr is a bold new creative voice who should not be missed (apologies to those who slept on buying tickets). Oh what, you need more? Listen and swoon to his cover of Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose,” done as a Spotify exclusive … and weep softly to yourself. We are.
8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, SOLD OUT.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed